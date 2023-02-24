Backstage with Bossman and Dierks Bentley

98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

February 24, 2023 10:54AM CST
Dierks Bentley‘s career 10th studio album, Gravel & Gold, is available everywhere today (Friday, February 24th). The 14-track collection represents years of work, something Dierks started during Covid and recorded three different times before feeling it was “right.”

Last night (Thursday, February 23rd), Dierks celebrated the release with a livestreamed performance from Nashville’s CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Dierks sits inside the Top 12 at country radio with his latest single, “Gold.”

 

