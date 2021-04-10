      Weather Alert

We’re not backing up our computers!

Apr 10, 2021 @ 2:17pm
High angle view of programmers using computers while sitting at desks in creative office

A survey shows that while 97 percent of computer owners use their machine every day, less 40 percent back up their computers at least once a week. And almost a third of all respondents back up their computers once per year or never.

… When it comes to backing up, use the 3-2-1 rule: Keep at least three (3) copies of your data, and store two (2) backup copies on different storage media, with one (1) of them located offsite.

… A simple way to do this is to have your computer do a nightly backup to an external drive. Depending on the importance of your data, take one of those backup drives off-site, say to a locked office drawer. And finally, use a service like BackBlaze to automatically back up your computer to the cloud — this way if a natural disaster takes out your computer, your backup drive and your off-site backup drive you still have a copy of your photos, tax records, etc.

