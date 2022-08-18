Back-to-School Expenses Could Bring Tax Benefits

The Illinois Department of Revenue is reminding parents, guardians, and educators that they may be able to claim school expenses for K through 12 students on their 2022 Illinois income tax returns. The Illinois Education Expense Credit allows parents or legal guardians of a full-time K through 12 student under the age of 21, to take a 25-percent tax credit on qualified education expenses over 250-dollars this year. Qualified educational expenses include tuition, book, and lab fees.