Back to reality: Lauren Alaina joins the cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 28
ABCLauren Alaina is taking the “Road Less Traveled” to the ballroom, as she competes on the upcoming season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.
Lauren was announced as one of the cast members for DWTS Season 28, along with the likes of Christie Brinkley, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, former basketball star and Khloe Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom, Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek, legendary Supremes member Mary Wilson, pop star Ally Brooke, The Office’s Kate Flannery and Kenan & Kel’s Kel Mitchell.
The cast was announced on ABC’s Good Morning America Wednesday. Lauren admitted on the show that she was totally starstruck by Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer on The Office. She even said that she would probably end up voting for Flannery, and not herself, to win the Mirror Ball trophy.
Being on a reality show where the audience votes for you is, of course, nothing new for Lauren: She came in second on the 10th season of American Idol; Scotty McCreery won.
The new season of DWTS will premiere on Monday, September 16, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Here’s the full cast list:
Christie Brinkley, model
Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette star
Kel Mitchell, Kenan & Kel actor
Ray Lewis, former pro-football player
Lamar Odom, former Lakers player and Khloe Kardashian’s ex
Kate Flannery, The Office actress
Lauren Alaina, country singer
Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary
Ally Brooke, singer and former Fifth Harmony member
Karamo Brown, Queer Eye star
James Van Der Beek, Dawson’s Creek star
Mary Wilson, ex-member of The Supremes
