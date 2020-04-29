Babyface to host ‘Waiting to Exhale’ Mother’s Day Special on Instagram Live

ABC/Fred LeeKenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, the musical genius behind the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack, is taking us back to 1995 for Mother’s Day.
On Sunday, May 10th, he’ll play the soundtrack via Instagram Live, similar to his epic Verzuz showdown with Teddy Riley a few weeks ago. During a virtual appearance on The View, the multi-Grammy-winning artist discussed his recent COVID-19 diagnosis and revealed plans to give the people what they want: namely, more classic R&B hits.
“There were so many people on Instagram Live that wanted to hear music from the Waiting to Exhale [soundtrack] and so I thought this would be great, Mother’s Day, to play the Waiting to Exhale album, to tell stories, tell how it all happened and talk about the artists,” Babyface shared.
“Because that was half the fun of it all in doing the Instagram Live was being able to tell stories and tell things people were so interested in that, so I thought it would be fun to do as well,” he said.
Babyface also announced he’ll be releasing new music for the first time in five years, saying, “I feel like it’s time.”
Later, he discussed his partnership with former first lady Michelle Obama and her voting organization When We All Vote, to get people interested in this upcoming presidential election in November.
“This is one of those times where it’s more important than ever to get out and vote and use that right for sure,” he said.
