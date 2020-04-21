Babyface reveals Michael Jackson once tried to take Halle Berry on a date
Michael Kovac/WireImageFinally, the moment R&B fans have been waiting for finally happened. Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Teddy Riley had their epic ’90s music faceoff.
The original “Verzuz” event, which saw the artists take turns playing the hit records they’ve contributed to, was supposed to happen on Saturday, April 18 but was postponed until Monday night due to technical difficulties.
While both Babyface and Riley both brought the heat with classics like Tevin Campbell‘s “Can We Talk” and Keith Sweat‘s “Make It Last Forever,” Babyface got things started with a bang sharing a story about the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson.
“Speaking of MJ, it reminds me of a story, true story, fun fact. One time, Michael called me and said, ‘Babyface, do you know who Halle Berry is?’” he told Riley during the Instagram Livestream.
“I said, ‘Yeah, I know Halle Berry.’ He said, ‘Could you do me a favor? I want you to call her because I want to take her out on a date.’” he continued. “I said, ‘What?’ and he said, ‘Call her, I want to take her out on a date.’ So I said, ‘Let me reach out’ and I reached out for him, for the agent because I didn’t have Halle Berry’s number.”
“I called and gave the message and the manager’s like, ‘What?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, he wants to take her out on a date.’ And then, I was waiting to hear back from Halle and I can’t tell you exactly what Halle said, but I imagine it probably would have been something like this…”
That’s when the 62-year-old producer cut to a clip of Berry from the movie Boomerang saying, “You know, what do you know about love? What do you possibly think you know about love?”
