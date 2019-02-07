Baby Delivered On Chicago Bus During AM Commute

You can now add a Chicago bus to the list of strange places babies have been born. Guadalupe Lara began to have contractions shortly after she boarded a Chicago bus on Thursday morning. She and her husband were headed to Mercy Medical Center but the baby decided that she couldn’t wait. Guadalupe’s husband jumped into action and delivered the newborn with the assistance of another passenger on board. Baby Samantha and her mom are doing well and Guadalupe said she can’t wait to get home so she can meet her 3 siblings.