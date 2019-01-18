Babies Born In These Months Are Most Likely To Be Rich & Famous

If you are thinking about having a baby you might want to wait until early summer to conceive.

A new study found that babies born in January and February are more likely to become rich and famous.

The study conducted by the Journal of Social Sciences found that a majority of Hollywood stars were actually born in those months.

Some famous Aquarians include actress Jennifer Aniston, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and even Oprah Winfrey.

According to astrology, traits of an Aquarius are energetic and creative as well as independent. Read the complete story from the Mirror here.