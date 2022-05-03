      Weather Alert

Axl Rose on his Performance With Carrie Underwood: ‘A Great F-n Night!’

May 3, 2022 @ 12:04pm
(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,)

Country and rock fans are still talking about Axl Rose’s surprise performance, on stage with Carrie Underwood, Saturday night.  Yes, it was the Guns N’ Roses singer, himself, with her, at Stagecoach in Indio, California.

On Monday, Rose posted a few backstage photos with Underwood and wrote:  “A great Fn night!

Underwood had tweeted, Sunday, that she was “still freaking out” about the performance; and that Rose had made a “lifelong dream” of hers come true.

The duo sang GNR‘s “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City” together, at the country music festival.

TAGS
#AxlRose #BillBailey #GNR #GunsNRoses #Stagecoach carrieunderwood
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Co-Workers Who Give Credit Get Credit, Too
Elon Musk to Buy Country Music (Like Twitter) for $89 Billion - No - Not Really
Morgan Wallen Makes History With Latest Single
Tropicana Made the First Cereal for Orange Juice Instead of Milk?
Thomas Rhett's Famous Dad Will Join Him at Summerfest - Ryan Hurd Will, Too
Connect With Us Listen To Us On