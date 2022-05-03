Axl Rose on his Performance With Carrie Underwood: ‘A Great F-n Night!’

Country and rock fans are still talking about Axl Rose’s surprise performance, on stage with Carrie Underwood, Saturday night. Yes, it was the Guns N’ Roses singer, himself, with her, at Stagecoach in Indio, California.
On Monday, Rose posted a few backstage photos with Underwood and wrote: “A great Fn night!”
Underwood had tweeted, Sunday, that she was “still freaking out” about the performance; and that Rose had made a “lifelong dream” of hers come true.
The duo sang GNR‘s “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City” together, at the country music festival.