Ax-throwing and drinking don’t mix? You don’t say…..

A bar in Michigan that allows ax-throwing is under investigation by the state liquor control commission. Not so surprisingly the agency has found that getting drunk and then throwing an ax could pose a safety hazard. Investigators say that when they checked out the Hub Stadium bar, located in the northern Detroit suburb of Auburn Hills, they saw up to ten people gathered in the ax throwing area, most of whom were drinking alcohol. They also say they saw people jumping out of the way in order to avoid getting hit. Hub Stadium had its liquor license revoked for one day earlier this month to give the owners a chance to make unspecified safety adjustments.