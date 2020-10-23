AWOLNATION shares new version of “Radical” featuring Grouplove; covers Metallica for wildfire relief
Credit: Shervin LainezAWOLNATION has premiered a new version of the band’s song “Radical,” featuring Grouplove.
“So happy to finally team up with our brothers and sister in @GROUPLOVE,” the “Sail” rockers tweeted. “It’s been a long time coming and we can finally party together.”
You can download the collaboration now via digital outlets. The original “Radical” appears on AWOLNATION’s new album, Angel Mines & the Lightning Riders, which dropped in April.
In related news, AWOLNATION frontman Aaron Bruno and drummer Isaac Carpenter have contributed to a cover of Metallica‘s “For Whom the Bell Tolls” in an effort to raise money for the wildfire relief efforts on the West Coast.
The cover, which was organized by guitarist Mike Squires as part of his Couch Riffs series, also features The Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder and touring bassist Jack Bates. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.
By Josh Johnson
