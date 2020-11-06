AWOLNATION levitates with Grouplove in video for “Radical”
Credit: Shervin LainezAWOLNATION has premiered the video for the band’s new version of “Radical,” featuring Grouplove.
The clip finds frontman Aaron Bruno, along with Grouplove‘s Christian Zucconi and Hannah Hooper, discovering an ability to levitate off the ground. There’s also an adorable dog, who provides many confused reaction shots.
You can watch the “Radical” video now on YouTube.
The original “Radical” appears on AWOLNATION’s new album Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders, which dropped in April. The Grouplove version premiered just last month.
By Josh Johnson
