AWOLNATION announces livestream performance from L.A.’s Wiltern
Credit: Shervin LainezAWOLNATION has announced a livestream concert airing from the Wiltern in Los Angeles.
The show will take place next Wednesday, September 30, and will kick off at 9 p.m. ET. Tickets to watch are available now via AWOLNATIONMusic.com.
During the stream, which marks AWOLANTION’s first full performance of 2020, the “Sail” rockers will be playing songs from their new album, Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders, which dropped in April.
AWOLNATION had planned to hit the road this past summer with Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, but the outing was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Josh Johnson
