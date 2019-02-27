Avocado Toast Shoes?
By Todd Boss
|
Feb 27, 2019 @ 3:30 PM

Saucony just created a new line of shoes that are designed to look like you have Avacado Toat on your feet……  They’re green on top, brown and white on the bottom, and, um . . . fashionable?

If you’re interested, they’re charging $130 for a pair.

(Swipe to see the shoes.)

