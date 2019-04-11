“Avengers: Endgame” Is Already Setting Ticket Sales Records

The buzz around”Avengers: Endgame” is heating up. The question is whether or not it’ll break the opening weekend record of $257.7 million that “Avengers: Infinity War” set last April.

And it sounds like it WILL, because it doesn’t hit theaters for two weeks, and it’s already breaking records.

“Endgame” has sold more advance tickets in its first week than “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, the previous record holder. And it’s outpacing “Infinity War” 5-to-1. And that’s after it sold more tickets in its first 24 hours than any movie in history. According to Fandango, thousands of showtimes at theaters across the country have been sold out, so theaters are scheduling new showings . at crazy times like between 4:00 A.M. and 7:00 A.M.