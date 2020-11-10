Avenged Sevenfold's Brooks Wackerman launches online drum workshop

Credit: Rafa AlcantaraCurrent Avenged Sevenfold and former Bad Religion drummer Brooks Wackerman is giving you a peek behind the kit with a series of online classes.
The four-part series includes Wackerman analyzing and dissecting the drum passages he wrote for the A7X songs “The Stage” and “Paradigm,” as well as the Bad Religion track “Sorrow.”
“This new endeavor reveals my approach on drumming through my own musical lens,” Wackerman says.
You can sign up now for the class now via the website for Wackerman’s clothing line, 1234ApparelandWood.com.
In addition to his work with Avenged Sevenfold and Bad Religion, Wackerman has also played with artists including Blink-182, Tenacious D, Korn, Suicidal Tendencies and Avril Lavigne.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.