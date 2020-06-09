Avenged Sevenfold bassist confirms band’s been “working for a long time on new material”
Credit: Kameron PollockNew Avenged Sevenfold music is in the works, but don’t start marking your calendars just yet.
In an interview with Knotfest.com, bassist Johnny Christ confirms that the “Bat Country” metallars have been “working for a long time on new material,” but adds that he “can’t verify how far in we are or anything like that.”
“It’s not because I’m trying to be secretive or anything like that,” Johnny explains. “There’s so much going on in the world right now, for me to get people’s hopes up and then something has to switch last minute, I would be very irresponsible if I gave any kind of information of where we are in the process.”
When the interviewer asks if there’s even one Avenged song already written, Johnny answers that “there’s stuff,” but didn’t want to “divulge” any more info.
“I’m not trying to be cheeky or anything like that,” he says. “There’s too many moving parts in the world right now, and I don’t wanna mess with anybody’s hopes and dreams.”
Avenged Sevenfold’s most recent album is 2016’s The Stage.
By Josh Johnson
