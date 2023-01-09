Bill and RoseAnn Gizzi started in the Furniture business as Prima Furniture in 1976 in the building on 55th and Archer, in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood of Chicago.

In 1988, we moved the store to Worth, Il and named it Avanti Fine Furniture. Prima means “1st” in Italian and Avanti means “move forward” in Italian, so we named the new store Avanti because we were going forward from the 1st store.