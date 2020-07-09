Ava Max on “Kings and Queens” and quarantine: “I had to learn some patience”
Brian ZiffAva Max’s latest track “Kings and Queens” is the first official single from her soon-to-be-released debut album, and she thinks it’s the perfect appetizer for the long-awaited project.
“This song is an anthem and from the moment you hear the song, it’s very strong,” she tells ABC Audio. “It’s straightforward, to the point and really just about…wanting to see queens in, like, positions of power. And I think this is the best time to put out a song like this…because I feel like we need it the most.”
It seems Ava’s right about that: She says fans tell her the track is helping them during these tough times.
“I’m getting a lot of messages…saying that this song uplifts them and helps them get out of a dark place…especially during quarantine,” notes Ava. “And [it] just helps them dance and have fun and be confident in themselves. That’s all I can ever wish for.”
As for her own quarantine, Ava says it’s been tough to slow down after going non-stop for two years.
“Being home is definitely something I had to learn,” she laughs. “I had to learn some patience, because especially when you’re home, you want to see a lot of people and hang out, but you can’t do that.”
“At the end of the day, I just want this virus to go away, and I know everybody does,” she adds. “So, I’m just trying to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
To fight boredom while in lockdown, Ava’s kept herself distracted by dying her hair orange and binge-watching stuff she admits she would have never even considered previously.
“I would have never watched Tiger King. And I watched Tiger King. And that was insane!” she laughs.
By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.