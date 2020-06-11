Ava DuVernay celebrates her new position on the Academy’s Board of Governors
Frazer Harrison/Getty ImagesIt’s safe to say Ava DuVernay is having a pretty good week. After being honored Wednesday with a Peabody Award for her critically acclaimed Netflix series When They See Us, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that DuVernay has been elected to the 2020-2021 Board of Governors.
“Thank you to the members of the Directors Branch of @TheAcademy,” DuVernay tweeted, sharing a Hollywood Reporter write-up of the announcement. “Life is a funny, fascinating thing. You never know what’s around the corner.”
DuVernay is one of six members voted in for their first term on the board. She joins the directors branch, while Lynette Howell Taylor joins the producers branch, Debra Zane, casting directors, Stephen Rivkin represents for film editors, Linda Flowers for makeup and hairstylists, and Rob Bredow for visual effects.
AMPAS report that the number of women on the 54-person board has gone from 25 to 26, and for people of color from 11 to 12.
By Candice Williams
