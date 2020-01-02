Authorities Warn Not To Do This At The Airport
Next time you hop a flight, make sure you leave the house with a fully charged phone or bring along a battery pack.
US authorities are warning travelers against plugging into those handy USB charging stations at the airport. Calling it “juice jacking,” hackers could install password-stealing malware on your device, reveals the New York Post.
“A free charge could end up draining your bank account,” says Los Angeles deputy district attorney Luke Sisak.
To protect yourself, the best advice is to top up with the power outlet and your own charger or by using an app like SyncStop, which controls what data can be synced. Here’s the complete story from News.com.au.