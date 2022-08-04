Authorities Responding to Active Shooter in Morris

WJOL has learned that an Active Shooter Investigation is underway in the city of Morris. According to WCSJ Radio, Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley has confirmed an active shooter investigation in the 400/500 block of Twilight Drive, which is south of I-80. Mike Lorber, a helicopter reporter for NBC5Chicago, is reporting that checkpoints are being set up at I-80 exit ramps.
Current reports are that one person has been shot. No official word on the status of the victim or the current status of the suspected shooter. Residents are still be asked to shelter in place
Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest regarding this story.