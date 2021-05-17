Aurora’s Paramount Theatre Welcomes Back Audiences with Kinky Boots

|
Kinky Boots – the flashy, sassy, sexy story of big heels invading a small town – shook Broadway and was universally adored by critics and audiences, winning every major Best Musical Award including the Tony, the Grammy and London’s Olivier Award. Now it’s Paramount Theatre’s turn to try Lola’s red, thigh-high stilettos on for size.
Meet Charlie, a reluctant shoemaker. Lola is a fierce drag queen. Charlie and Lola could not be more different. But when they find common ground in shoes, they see a whole new world of possibilities that will turn their small town upside down, and just might save Charlie’s failing shoe factory. Inspired by true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of two people with nothing in common – or so they think. From its glorious costume, to its dizzyingly tall heels and songs that will leave audiences humming for days, no show captures what it means to do what you love and love what you do more than Kinky Boots.
Kinky Boots features high-kicking music and lyrics by Grammy-winner Cyndi Lauper, a book rooted in fun, love and acceptance by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein, and fierce direction by Paramount’s own Trent Stork. It’s an ideal, upbeat show to welcome audiences back for live performances at Paramount.
Paramount is preparing to safely bring its actors and company members back together in July to start rehearsals. The theater anticipates updated social distancing guidelines from the state for theatrical gatherings when it begins welcoming audiences back in August and will adhere to all current rules.
Performances of Kinky Boots are August 18 to October 17, 2021. Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in Aurora. Single tickets are on sale now. For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com
, or call the box office, (630) 896-6666, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Following its run of Kinky Boots, Paramount will be able to launch its long-awaited 10th Anniversary Broadway Season. Stay tuned for dates and details.
Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in Aurora, is the center for performing arts and education in the second largest city in Illinois. Designed by renowned theater architects C.W. and George L. Rapp, Paramount opened on September 3, 1931. Today, Paramount remains downtown Aurora’s anchor attraction, a beautiful, 1,843-seat theater graced with a 1930s Art Deco influence and original Venetian décor, nationally known for its high-quality productions, superb acoustics and historic grandeur.
Since Paramount Theatre first launched its own Broadway Series in 2011, it grew to be the second largest subscription house in the U.S. More than 41,000 subscribers signed up from all over Chicagoland and the Midwest in 2019-20 to enjoy Paramount’s affordable, critically acclaimed, Broadway-quality productions. In addition to its Broadway Series, Paramount presents an array of internationally known comedians, music stars, dance events and family shows. Community members also enjoy Paramount’s Classic Movie Monday series for just $1.
Paramount Theatre continues to expand its artistic and institutional boundaries under the guidance of Tim Rater, President and CEO, Aurora Civic Center Authority; Jim Corti, Artistic Director, Paramount Theatre; a dedicated Board of Trustees and a devoted staff of live theater and music professionals.
Paramount is one of five live venues programmed and managed by the Aurora Civic Center Authority. ACCA also oversees the newly-renovated, 165-seat Copley Theatre, right across the street from Paramount; RiverEdge Park, the city’s outdoor concert venue; the Stolp Island Theatre, slated to open in summer 2022 as 99-seat immersive theater space, as well as the new Paramount School of the Arts.