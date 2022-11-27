98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Aurora Police Rescue Nine-Year-Old Who Fell Through Ice

November 27, 2022 8:21AM CST
Share
Aurora Police Rescue Nine-Year-Old Who Fell Through Ice

Neighbors are calling a group of police officers in Aurora heroes after they pulled a boy and a woman out of an icy pond there. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Police say the nine-year-old boy went on to the ice to get his football, the woman went into the pond to get the boy.  Two Aurora officers stayed on the bank, while a third waded into the chest deep water to rescue the boy and the woman. Everyone was cold, but was cleared after being sent to the hospital for a check-up. Aurora Police released the body cam video yesterday.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: How You Use Your Phone May Reveal If You're Cheating
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: If You're Cooking Holiday Turkey Don't Do THIS
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Never Store THESE in Your Pantry, c/o Top Chefs
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Kissing Reveals All THIS

Recent Posts