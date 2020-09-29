      Weather Alert

Aurora Police Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide

Sep 29, 2020 @ 7:42am

An investigation is underway following an apparent murder-suicide in Aurora. Police say officers were called out last night to an apartment in the 16-hundred-block of McClure Road. Officers found a man and woman shot to death inside the unit. The Kane County Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy and determine the exact cause and manner of death in the coming days. Investigators learned that a man had heard gunshots in the area Sunday night, but didn’t call police to report them.

