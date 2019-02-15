6 people are dead including gunman in Aurora shooting at manufacturing plant

What happened: A gunman opened fire at the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora, Illinois, a manufacturing plant southwest of Chicago.

A gunman opened fire at the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora, Illinois, a manufacturing plant southwest of Chicago. The suspect: Authorities confirmed the shooter, Gary Martin, 45, was killed in a shootout with police. Police believe he was an employee at Henry Pratt Co. in the industrial park in the Chicago suburb, and said they did not know the motive.

President Trump offered condolences to the victims and their families via Twitter:

Great job by law enforcement in Aurora, Illinois. Heartfelt condolences to all of the victims and their families. America is with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2019

Highland Avenue is closed both northbound and southbound between Prairie and Kensington. Kensington is also blocked between Russell and Highland. Traffic is jammed on Route 31 between Jericho and Galena, and on Prairie between Route 31 and Elmwood.

