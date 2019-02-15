6 people are dead including gunman in Aurora shooting at manufacturing plant
By Roy Gregory
|
Feb 15, 2019 @ 4:17 PM

What we know now

  • What happened: A gunman opened fire at the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora, Illinois, a manufacturing plant southwest of Chicago.
  • The suspect:Authorities confirmed the shooter, Gary Martin, 45, was killed in a shootout with police. Police believe he was an employee at Henry Pratt Co. in the industrial park in the Chicago suburb, and said they did not know the motive.
  • Victims:Five people were killed and six police officers injured in the shooting

President Trump offered condolences to the victims and their families via Twitter:

Highland Avenue is closed both northbound and southbound between Prairie and Kensington. Kensington is also blocked between Russell and Highland. Traffic is jammed on Route 31 between Jericho and Galena, and on Prairie between Route 31 and Elmwood.

Live feed from NBC News

Live feed from CNN

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Kelly Clarkson Puts New Twist on Blake Shelton’s Boys ‘Round Here Florida Georgia Line Deliver ‘Most Country’ Album to Date Rodney Atkins and Wife Rose Have Unusual Baby Reveal Some New Movies to Check Out This Weekend Country Star Brett Young to Appear on Monday’s “The Bachelor” Valentines Country Rundown
Comments