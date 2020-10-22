Aurora Driver Services Facility Closed After Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19
The Driver Services Facility in west suburban Aurora will be closed until November 4th after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health has been consulted and employees who work at the facility are being quarantined for 14 days. The facility is scheduled to be disinfected and sanitized. Secretary of State Jesse White has extended expiration dates to February 1st for driver’s licenses and ID cards, so customers don’t need to rush into Driver Services facilities. License plate stickers remain extended until November 1st. (Metro News)