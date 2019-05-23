Aurora Beef Recalled!

The U.S Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a recall for more than 62,000 pounds of raw beef, packaged at the Aurora Packing Company, Inc due to E.coli concerns.

The meat was packaged on April 19th and shipped nationwide for distribution. The recall includes more than 40 products, most of which are cuts of steak, like ribeyes, as well as ribs and brisket cuts.

So if you purchased beef for this weekend check the USDA’s announcement . You can see the full list of effected beef here.