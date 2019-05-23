Aurora Beef Recalled!
By Todd Boss
|
May 23, 2019 @ 2:05 PM

The U.S Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a recall for more than 62,000 pounds of raw beef, packaged at the Aurora Packing Company, Inc due to E.coli concerns.

The meat was packaged on April 19th and shipped nationwide for distribution. The recall includes more than 40 products, most of which are cuts of steak, like ribeyes, as well as ribs and brisket cuts.

So if you purchased beef for this weekend check the USDA’s announcement . You can see the full list of effected beef here.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Here are the Worst Times to Travel This Memorial Day Weekend Here Are Some Memorial Day Freebies and Deals Eli Young Band’s new video shows the true meaning of love. Hear Sheryl Crow’s new song! – Live Wire (feat. Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples) Who does Maren Morris look to for fitness goals? Maren Morris Gave Up Smoking, Found New Ways to Relieve Stress
Comments