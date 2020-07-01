August Alsina claims Will Smith gave “his blessing” to be in a relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith

Joseph Okpako/WireImage)In response to rumors that Jada Pinkett Smith — the wife of Will Smith — had an affair with August Alsina, the “Nunya” singer confirmed that the two were romantically involved. However, he attests the situation is not black and white.
“Contrary to what some people may believe, I’m not a troublemaker. I don’t like drama. Drama actually makes me nauseous. I also don’t think that it’s ever important for people to know what I do, who I sleep with, who I date, right? But in this instance, there are so many people who are side-eyeing me,” Alsina said in an interview with Complex, detailing that reports of the affair cost him friends, money and important relationships.
One such relationship, he attests, is not the Smith family. In fact, he says Will was totally cool with his wife hooking up with the “Song Cry” artist.
“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation … He gave me his blessing,” revealed Alsina, adding that he established a deep connection with the Girls Trip star.
“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really, deeply loved and have a ton of love for her (Jada),” he furthered. “I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it. So much so that I can die right now, and be OK knowing that I fully gave myself to somebody.”
The reason why Alsina is coming clean now is because he wants to “speak up about my truth.”
“If honoring my authenticity means you hate me, stone me, shoot me, crucify me, whatever, bury me an honest man,” he concluded.
Infidelity rumors plagued the Smiths for years, but came to a head in 2019 when Alsina dropped “Nunya,” with many insisting the track was about Pinkett Smith.