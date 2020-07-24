Audio: Crews Remove Grant Park Columbus Statue In Chicago But Slocum Wonders If The Move Rewards Violent Protesters
Chicago is down two Christopher Columbus statues. A group of protesters cheered after crews removed the controversial statue in Grant Park with a crane early this morning. The move follows reports yesterday that Mayor Lightfoot was planning to remove Columbus statues in Grant Park and in Little Italy. The mayor’s decision follows violent clashes last Friday between police and protesters attempting to take down the Grant Park statue. Police later reported that 12 people were arrested and 49 officers were injured. The overnight haul is being compared to what Mayor Daley did in the spring of 2003 with Meigs Field.
Scott Slocum and Monica DeSantis discuss whether the controversial move is a reward for violent protesters.