Auction Of Al Capone’s Heirlooms Rakes In $3M

Oct 13, 2021 @ 4:05pm
Brian Witherell displays a Colt .45-caliber pistol that once belonged to mob boss Al Capone, at Witherell's Auction House in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. The pistol is among the 174 family heirlooms that will be up for sale at an Oct. 8 auction titled "A Century of Notoriety: The Estate of Al Capone," that will be held by Witherell's. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

The recent auction that offered personal effects belonging to late Chicago mobster Al Capone is being considered a success. The Sacramento-based event brought in more than three-point-one-million dollars. The amount was four times more than the auction house expected. The most expensive item belonging to Capone was a .45 caliber Colt semi-automatic pistol that sold for one-million-dollars. Other things that were sold included a cigar humidifier that was purchased for more than 145-thousand dollars and a diamond monogram pendant sold for more than 72-thousand dollars.

