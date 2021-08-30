      Weather Alert

ATVs Grow in Numbers along Joliet and Crest Hill Roads

Aug 30, 2021 @ 6:49am

Dozens of Joliet residents saw a group of bikers on ATVs and dirt bikes driving illegally along Joliet and Crest Hill roads. Residents reporting to WJOL that a group of about 20 people were seen riding along McDonough Street at Bellarmine then went along Jefferson to I-55. The group traveled north along Weber Road and southbound to Crest Hill and Joliet. These groups have been reported to be menacing, surrounding vehicles. Joliet police is aware of the situation.

Below is a vidoe taken on Saturday, August 28th at the intersection of Ingalls/Elizabeth/Rock Run around 4:35 p.m.

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: It IS Possible to Recover Your Relationship after an Affair. Here's How.
See Runaway June!
A Packed House For First Concert At The Rialto!
Single Mom Can't Afford a Gift for her Son's 5th Birthday - So She Literally MAKES his Wish Come True
Win Tickets to Jordan Davis!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On