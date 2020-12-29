Attorneys: Green Beret Charged In Rockford Shooting May Suffer From PTSD
Attorneys for the special forces sergeant who is charged in the deadly shooting at a Rockford bowling alley over the weekend say he may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. Active-duty Green Beret Duke Webb appeared yesterday in Winnebago County court, where his bond was denied. Prosecutors say Webb shot and killed Thomas Furseth, Jerome Woodfork, and Dennis Steinhoff at Don Carter Lanes Saturday night. He is also charged with wounding a 14-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl, and a fourth man. Webb is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.