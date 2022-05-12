ATTORNEY GENERAL RAOUL: Frankfort Man Receives 25-Years in Prison for Sexually Assaulting a Child

Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a 39-year-old Frankfort man was sentenced on Wednesday to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.
Jeremy Coates, was sentenced on Wednesday by Livingston Judge Jennifer H. Bauknecht after pleading guilty to a Class X felony count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. Coates will be required to serve 85% of his 25-year sentence.
Prosecutors alleged that Coates sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13 and was involved in producing, trading and possessing child pornography. After receiving a CyberTip, investigators conducted a search of Coates’ residence, where evidence of child pornography was discovered. He was arrested June 24, 2020 on charges of possession of child pornography. The charges against Coates were updated when further investigation uncovered evidence of sexual assault and production of child pornography.