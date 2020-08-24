Atreyu’s Alex Varkatzas posts “#FakeNews” following report he left the band
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty ImagesAtreyu vocalist Alex Varkatzas is declaring “#FakeNews” after a report that he was leaving the band.
Over the weekend, metal site Lambgoat reported that Varkatzas and Atreyu had parted ways, and that drummer and co-vocalist Brandon Saller would take over full singing duties. On Monday morning, Varkatzas seemingly responded to the article with an Instagram post featuring the lyrics to the Stone Temple Pilots song “Trippin’ on a Hole in a Paper Heart.”
In the caption, Varkatzas quoted Scott Weiland‘s line “I’m not dead and I’m not for sale.”
“Don’t believe the hype!” he added, along with the hashtags #FakeNews and #FalseNarrative.
Varkatzas previously sat out an Atreyu tour in 2019 due to health reasons.
In addition to the post, Varkatzas also shared a video on his Instagram Story in which he said he has “some really interesting stories about the music industry for you, stuff that’s really gonna be eye-opening and mind-blowing.”
“Tune in, keep an eye on my page for the truth,” he added. It’s unclear whether that it’s reference to the report of his departure, but it’s cryptic nonetheless.
Atreyu has yet to publicly address the report. ABC Audio has reached out to the band’s rep for more info.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.