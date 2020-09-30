Atreyu vocalist Alex Varkatzas leaves band
Neil Lupin/RedfernsAtreyu has parted ways with founding vocalist Alex Varkatzas.
Rumors of Varkatzas’ departure first surfaced in August, when the metal site Lambgoat reported that he had left the group. At the time, Varkatzas seemed to deny those rumors by posting the hashtag #FakeNews, albeit without any context.
However, Atreyu has now confirmed in a post Wednesday that Varkatzas is indeed no longer a member of the band.
“Alex Varkatzas is sailing off on a ship of his own, and will part ways with Atreyu,” the band’s statement reads. “He will not disappear, and neither will Atreyu.”
“There’s nothing but love and respect for each other, and we can’t wait to see what he will come up with next,” the band continues. “Stay tuned for his upcoming projects and we all wish him success and fulfillment with all his future endeavors.”
As for Atreyu themselves, the Southern California rockers tease that their “next adventure is among us.”
“We love you, we’ll see you shortly,” they add.
Varkatzas — who sang on all of Atreyu’s albums, from their 2002 debut Suicide Notes & Butterfly Kisses to their latest effort, 2018’s In Our Wake — also posted his own statement acknowledging the news.
“After 20 rewarding years of creating music with Atreyu, the band and I are parting ways,” Varkatzas writes. “I am forever thankful for the memories, experiences, and friendships made along the way.”
“Thank you to all of the friends and fans,” he adds. “I have lots of new music and art to share with you in the future. With love and respect.”
By Josh Johnson
