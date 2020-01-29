Atari To Build Video Game-Themed Hotel in Chicago
(AP Photo/Eckehard Schulz) ----Logo of the international software concern Atari based in France at the fair for computer entertainment Games Convention in Leipzig, eastern Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2004. (AP Photo/Eckehard Schulz)
Video games will soon come to life on vacation. Atari plans to open its own themed hotels in eight cities (Including Chicago), each with the latest virtual and augmented reality technology.
Some will also include space for esports events. Local visitors won’t even need a reservation to play. The classic video game brand expects to break ground in Phoenix first by summer. The other locations will be in Austin, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, San Francisco, San Jose and Seattle. Here’s the complete story from NBC 5 Chicago.