At What Age Are You Happiest?

The team found a tendency for children’s life satisfaction levels to drop – after age nine, through age 16.

Between 16 and up, life satisfaction slowly increased until age 70. At 70, satisfaction levels began to drop. This may coincide with increasing health concerns, life or death events and / or out-dated sentiments.

Positive emotional states declined from nine all the way to 94.

“Overall, the study indicated a positive trend over a wide period of life, if we look at life satisfaction and negative emotional states,” so says Professor Susanne Bücker.

So, Billy Dean is right. His country classic song reminds us: “Let them be little.” 🙂

