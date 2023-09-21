At What Age Are You Happiest?
September 21, 2023 1:00PM CDT
Study: What Age Is “The Happiest”?
When was the last time you felt really, overall happy?
A team of international researchers has surveyed 460,902 participants, to see if there were any trends in happiness levels, over their lifespans.
Most reported that their happiest times were in childhood.
The team found a tendency for children’s life satisfaction levels to drop – after age nine, through age 16.
Between 16 and up, life satisfaction slowly increased until age 70. At 70, satisfaction levels began to drop. This may coincide with increasing health concerns, life or death events and / or out-dated sentiments.
Positive emotional states declined from nine all the way to 94.
“Overall, the study indicated a positive trend over a wide period of life, if we look at life satisfaction and negative emotional states,” so says Professor Susanne Bücker.
So, Billy Dean is right. His country classic song reminds us: “Let them be little.” 🙂
(Learn more, here: Study Finds)
