At nearly 90, Willie Nelson ‘Don’t Know a Thing’ about slowing down

January 17, 2023 2:00PM CST
At nearly 90, Willie Nelson ‘Don’t Know a Thing’ about slowing down

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Willie Nelson will turn 90 at the end of April, but his new album will arrive long before then. 

I Don’t Know a Thing About Love, Willie’s tribute to the legendary songwriter Harlan Howard, comes out March 3. Howard passed away in 2002.

The album’s first single is Willie’s take on “Busted,” which has been a hit for Johnny Cash & The Carter FamilyRay Charles and John Conlee. The remaining tracks include classics like “Tiger by the Tail,” “Life Turned Her That Way,” “Streets of Baltimore,” “She Called Me Baby” and “Too Many Rivers.”

Later this week, the five-part Willie Nelson & Family documentary premieres at Sundance Film Festival.

