At Election Time: Facebook Is Going to Pay You to Deactivate your Accounts

Facebook is about to start paying people to deactivate their Facebook and Instagram accounts for a few weeks leading up to the election in November. If they pick you, you can get up to $120. They’re doing this to test just how much of an impact they really make on democracy.
Did you already deactivate your Facebook account because it felt like a cesspool, or like it exploits your personal data, or made you more depressed, or spreads dangerous misinformation?
Well, the rest of us are about to get PAID to quit.
Facebook is going to start paying people to deactivate their Facebook and Instagram accounts for one to six weeks leading up to the election in November.
They’re offering between $10 and $20 a week to deactivate your account . . . so you could get up to $120 if they ask you to be part of this.
Why are they doing it? They say it’s a research project to see just how big of an impact they make on democracy . . . and if they’re REALLY destroying democracy like everyone says.
So look for a message on Facebook or Instagram offering to pay you to log off for a few weeks.
There’s more, here: (The Verge)