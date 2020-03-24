Astronauts Offer Tips: How to Stay Sane During Self-Isolation
As all of us, Americans, are asked to socially distance and remain home, to stop the spread of the coronavirus, it can get pretty boring… being cooped up, alone has its mental challenges.
Fortunately, astronauts know that feeling all too well – and they are now sharing tips on how to stay sane, while you are in self-isolation. After all, Elton John once sang, “It’s lonely out in space.”
Taking to Twitter, NASA‘s Anne McClain explains (in a long thread) about making things work with others, while in a confined environment.
Canada’s Chris Hadfield has some advice of his own in four parts. The biggest tip, from Phillip Carter, is to make sure you get some movement in – just keep six feet apart from others.