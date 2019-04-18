Assassin’s Creed Unity To Be Free In Honor Of Notre Dame Cathedral

A video game company is giving people a chance to see Notre Dame Cathedral in all its glory. The cathedral was heavily damaged by a fire earlier this week. Video game publisher Ubisoft says it’s giving away the game “Assassin’s Creed Unity” on PC so that people can experience the majesty of the landmark. The 2014 game takes place during the French Revolution, and includes a stunning recreation of the cathedral. The offer lasts from now until April 25th. To get your free copy click here.

It’s being reported that the fund to rebuild Notre-Dame has raised $1 billion in a day and there are some that have been taken aback by the amount of money pouring in to rebuild the historic cathedral.