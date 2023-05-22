98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

JASON ALDEAN RELEASES DEBUT SINGLE OFF UPCOMING ALBUM

May 22, 2023 7:04AM CDT
Source: YouTube

Jason Aldean has released his new single called “Try That In A Small Town.” It will be included on his upcoming album, along with “Tough Crowd,” which he debuted on the recent ACM Awards.

Jason tells us: “My new song, “Try That In A Small Town,” summarizes the way a lot of people feel right now. When you turn on the TV or wake up in the morning and hear of something else that’s happened in the world, it can almost feel like there’s crazy stuff happening on a daily basis, and that feels unfamiliar to a lot of us that didn’t grow up that way. And this song sheds some light on that.”

Fans will get to hear both songs live on Jason’s upcoming Highway Desperado Tour, kicking off on July 14th at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY. He will be joined by Mitchell Tenpenny as well as openers Corey Kent and DJ Silver.

