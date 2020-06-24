Asking Alexandria’s Danny Worsnop to voice character in upcoming ‘Of Bird and Cage’ video game
Capricia ProductionsAsking Alexandria frontman Danny Worsnop is voicing a character in an upcoming video game called Of Bird and Cage.
In the game, which is described as “the first rock/metal album completely produced as a story-driven narrative video game,” Worsnop will play Ari, the boyfriend of the Of Bird and Cage protagonist Gitta, voiced by Kobra Paige of Kobra and the Lotus.
Other musicians taking part in the game include former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, Within Temptation guitarist Ruud Jolie, and ex-Evanescence drummer Rocky Grey.
“We’ve had a lot of fun making this,” Worsnop says. “It’s an entirely new approach, an entirely new concept, and a way to absorb the video game platform that I believe you guys are going to enjoy.”
“There are a lot of incredible other musicians who’ve been involved in the casting, the creation, the scoring, and the performance within this video game,” he continues. “I would just want to say thank you to all of them who’ve been involved, and thank you to everyone who has created Of Bird and Cage for having me on board.”
Of Bird and Cage, developed by Capricia Productions, is due out in 2021.
By Josh Johnson
