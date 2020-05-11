Asking Alexandria premieres new song, “House on Fire”
Credit: Sanjay ParikhAsking Alexandria has released a new song called “House on Fire,” the opening track from the band’s upcoming album, Like a House on Fire.
The tune, which is available now for digital download, is accompanied by a video featuring the members of the U.K. group rocking out in their respective homes while in quarantine. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.
Like a House on Fire, the follow-up to Asking Alexandria’s 2017 self-titled effort, is due out this Friday. It also includes the previously released songs “Antisocialist,” “Down to Hell” and “They Don’t Want What We Want (And They Don’t Care).”
