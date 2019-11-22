Ask Me How I Know: Garth Brooks sets attendance record in Detroit
Garth Brooks continues to round up records.
The country giant now has the distinction of hosting the largest attendance at a one-night music event, selling more than 70,000 tickets for his show at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan next year. Tickets sold out in 90 minutes after going on sale Friday.
The 2020 show is Garth’s first time playing at the stadium and will be his only stop in Michigan for the duration of his Stadium Tour.
The “Callin’ Baton Rouge” singer will perform in an in-the-round style stage at the Detroit show, taking place on February 22, 2020 at 7 p.m. ET. It’s the first show announced for 2020 on the tour, which saw Garth performing in nearly a dozen stadiums across the country this year.
Garth recently broke his own record when he was rewarded Entertainer of the Year for the seventh time at the 2019 CMA Awards.
