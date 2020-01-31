Ask Alexa “Who Will Win the SuperBowl?”
Want to know who’s going to win the big game on Sunday? Just ask Alexa.
That’s what USA Today writer Edward C. Baig did, and Alexa predicted a Niners victory, with the team joining the Patriots and Steelers with “a six-pack of Super Bowl wins”. Meanwhile, Baig says Siri and Google Assistant refused to predict a winner when asked.