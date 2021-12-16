ASHLEY MONROE COMPLETES CHEMOTHERAPY

Ashley Monroe just completed her last chemotherapy treatment in the fight against a rare form of blood cancer called Waldenström macroglobulinemia (WM), a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She shared the news via a post on social media yesterday writing, “Ring a ling a ling a ding dong ding … My last chemo is done! Merry Christmas everyone. Thank you for praying for me. I felt them more than you know. I’ve never been more thankful. Ready to Come back like never before in 2022!” The post included a video of her ringing the bell at the hospital to signify the end of chemo.
Ashley started treatment in July of this year after being diagnosed with cancer.
She recently stepped back into the spotlight with her Pistol Annies bandmates Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley for the recent release of their Christmas project, Hell of A Holiday.
