Ashley McBryde’s “spilling the tea on Friday”

June 1, 2023 3:30PM CDT
Ashley McBryde has something up her well-tatted sleeve.

The recent Grammy winner teased fans with a short video posted to her socials on Wednesday. In the clip, Ashley raises a fancy teacup, takes a drink and then toasts toward the camera. “Spilling the tea on Friday,” the snippet closes. 

While “The Devil I Know” plays in the background, Ashley’s latest single is “Light on in the Kitchen.” At last month’s ACM Awards, she told ABC Audio she’d recently shot the as-yet-unreleased video for her hit.

Both tracks are from her upcoming third solo album for Warner Nashville, the follow-up to last year’s critically acclaimed Lindeville collaboration. So far, she hasn’t revealed when the full record will arrive. 

Her most recent full-length solo effort is 2020’s Never Will.

