Ashley McBryde will stick to the “One Night Standards” on tour in 2020
ABC/Image Group LANewly-crowned CMA New Artist of the Year Ashley McBryde will hit the road in 2020 on The One Night Standards Tour.
The trek takes its name from Ashley’s new single, which is the first taste of her forthcoming sophomore album. Pre-sales are underway now for members of her fan club, known as The Trybe, before tickets become available to the general public on Friday.
The Arkansas native will also reunite with former tour mate Luke Combs on his What You See Is What You Get run next year.
Here’s the complete itinerary for Ashley McBryde’s The One Night Standards Tour:
1/30 – Birmingham, AL, Saturn
1/31 — Oxford, MS, Lyric
2/28 — Athens, GA, Georgia Theater
2/29 — Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse
3/7 — Indianapolis, IN, 8 Seconds Saloon
3/19 — Lincoln, NE, The Bourbon Theater
3/21 — Madison, WI, Majestic Theater
3/28 — Mobile, AL, Soul Kitchen Music Hall
4/23 — Helotes, TX, Floore’s Country Store
Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.